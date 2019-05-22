Dellinger's face off in rare father-son matchup between Snider and South Side Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - To keep it simple, their relationship resembles that of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Well, not quiet - but a little bit. Snider senior Simon Dellinger faced off with South Side head coach Ryan Dellinger in a rare father-son matchup on the diamond.

The son won twice this year including a Panthers win over the Archers at Parkview Field.

There's no animosity between them, only good-natured family competitiveness.

They both said that they thought college baseball - under the guidance of dad/coach - was a real possibility. That path changed and now Simon will be playing football at the collegiate level at Army.

The Dellinger's could meet up again in a possible regional final, but it wouldn't be bad facing dad one more time.