Dellinger's face off in rare father-son matchup between Snider and South Side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - To keep it simple, their relationship resembles that of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.
Well, not quiet - but a little bit. Snider senior Simon Dellinger faced off with South Side head coach Ryan Dellinger in a rare father-son matchup on the diamond.
The son won twice this year including a Panthers win over the Archers at Parkview Field.
There's no animosity between them, only good-natured family competitiveness.
They both said that they thought college baseball - under the guidance of dad/coach - was a real possibility. That path changed and now Simon will be playing football at the collegiate level at Army.
The Dellinger's could meet up again in a possible regional final, but it wouldn't be bad facing dad one more time.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
