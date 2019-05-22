High School Sports

Dellinger's face off in rare father-son matchup between Snider and South Side

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 04:14 PM EDT

Dellinger's face off in rare father-son matchup between Snider and South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - To keep it simple, their relationship resembles that of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. 

Well, not quiet - but a little bit. Snider senior Simon Dellinger faced off with South Side head coach Ryan Dellinger in a rare father-son matchup on the diamond. 

The son won twice this year including a Panthers win over the Archers at Parkview Field. 

There's no animosity between them, only good-natured family competitiveness. 

They both said that they thought college baseball - under the guidance of dad/coach - was a real possibility. That path changed and now Simon will be playing football at the collegiate level at Army. 

The Dellinger's could meet up again in a possible regional final, but it wouldn't be bad facing dad one more time. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local