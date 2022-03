WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb High School’s Brenna Spangler is heading to Goshen College to continue her volleyball career as the senior signed with the Maple Leafs on Monday afternoon.

Spangler registered 135 kills and a team-best 54 total blocks as a senior for the Barons as a middle hitter. She was also third on the team with 42 aces as DeKalb finished 17-12 overall.