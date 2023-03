WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb High School baseball standout Parker Smith is heading to Wabash College as the senior signed with the Little Giants on Monday afternoon.

Last spring as a junior he hit .346 with 5 home runs and 27 RBI for the Barons, all tops on the team. He was 2-1 on the mound with 25 strikeouts in 18.1 innings. DeKalb won a share of the NE8 title and went 14-11 overall.