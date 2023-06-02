WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb High School senior Parker Smith is taking home the top honor in area prep baseball as Smith was named the 2023 Dick Crumback Award winner by the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association on Friday.

Smith is 4-1 with a 1.45 ERA on the mound so far this season. He’s struck out 66 batters over 38.2 innings.

At the plate Smith is hitting .436 with 30 RBI. He’s signed to play college baseball at Wabash.

Smith led the Barons to the sectional title on Monday, beating Snider at Carroll High School. DeKalb is set to Homestead at Plymouth tomorrow for a 4A regional title. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.