DeKalb’s Pomeroy inks with University of Indianapolis

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – 2019 Fab 15 selection Tylar Pomeroy of DeKalb High School is heading to the Circle City to continue his football career, as the senior offensive lineman signed with the University of Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

Pomeroy earned a 88.5% execution grade according to the DeKalb coaching staff this past fall. In three years he never missed a start, tallying 180 pancake/knockout blocks over those seasons.

A 4A All-State selection by the IFCA this past fall, Pomeroy led the Barons to a 8-3 record – their most wins since 2002.



