WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Twin sisters Regan and Auburn Nordmann have grown up alongside each other. Now the DeKalb High School seniors will stay together after signing to continue their athletic careers at Trine University on Thursday.

Regan inked with the Thunder’s volleyball program. In her senior season, Regan racked up over 150 kills plus 67 blocks.

Meanwhile, Auburn signed to compete with Trine’s Acro & Tumbling program.