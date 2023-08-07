WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb senior Braxton Miller made his college choice official on Monday, as the wrestling standout signed to compete at Seton Hill University.
Seton Hill is a Division II program located in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
