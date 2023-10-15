WESTFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – For a second straight season, DeKalb’s Unified Flag Football team finished as state runner-up in the IHSAA tournament. The Barons fell to Carmel during Saturday’s state title game, 68-45.

This is DeKalb’s third straight appearance in the state championship. The Barons won a state title in 2021, with DeKalb earning state runner-up in 2022 and 2023.

DeKalb marched past NorthWood, East Noble and Wawasee to earn a sectional title two weeks ago. Last weekend, the Barons defeated McCutcheon and Carroll at South Bend Adams to advance to the state championship game.

Beginning in the 2018-19 school year, the IHSAA partnered with Special Olympics Indiana to host a Unified Flag Football state tournament. The IHSAA also sponsors a Unified Track and Field tournament during the spring season.