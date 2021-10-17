DeKalb Unified flag football crowned state champions for the first time in school history

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb Unified Flag football ended the nearly two-decade-long drought of a DeKalb High School team sport competing for an IHSAA title on top with a 45-42 win over Franklin Central for the State Crown.

The team’s dedication and practice proved to be the difference as the Barons finish the season with an 11-1 record.

Not familiar with unified flag football? Here’s how it works:

DeKalb’s 14-player team is comprised of both special and general education students, who partner up. A team must have a ratio of three special educational players to two partners at all times.

This is the DeKalb unified flag football program’s third season.

Flag football and track are the only two unified sports sanctioned by the IHSAA. However, club sports are also available.