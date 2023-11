LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb won its season opener on Friday night, besting Lakeland 47-18 on the road to headline a small slate of girls prep basketball action.

Indiana High School Girls Basketball

DeKalb 47 Lakeland 18

Oak Hill 32 Peru 21

Wabash 24 Culver Academy 39

Woodlan at Garrett PPD.

Triton at Manchester PPD.

Eastern at Elwood PPD.