DeKalb's Kelley signs with Mastodons

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) - DeKalb senior Bethany Kelley is taking her talents to Purdue Fort Wayne after signing with the Mastodons track program on Monday afternoon.

Kelley says she plans to run sprints and compete in long jump for PFW.