DeKalb's Kelley signs with Mastodons
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) - DeKalb senior Bethany Kelley is taking her talents to Purdue Fort Wayne after signing with the Mastodons track program on Monday afternoon.
Kelley says she plans to run sprints and compete in long jump for PFW.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.