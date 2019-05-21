High School Sports

DeKalb's Kelley signs with Mastodons

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 09:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 11:40 PM EDT

DeKalb's Kelley signs with Mastodons

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) - DeKalb senior Bethany Kelley is taking her talents to Purdue Fort Wayne after signing with the Mastodons track program on Monday afternoon.

Kelley says she plans to run sprints and compete in long jump for PFW.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local