DeKalb rallies late to top Eastside 3-1 at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Barons rallied to defeat county rival Eastside 3-1 at Parkview Field on Wednesday night.

Eastside took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Jack Buchanan’s base hit brought home Wade Miller.

Thanks to stellar pitching from both Eastside’s Owen Willard and DeKalb’s Aric Ehmke, the game stayed 1-0 until the top of the seventh. In that frame Logan Greer’s two-run triple and Ehmke’s RBI single gave the Barons a 3-1 lead and the eventual victory.