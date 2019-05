DeKalb, Carroll survive and advance Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) - DeKalb rallied to defeat East Noble 7-6 in eight innings while Carroll edged SAC champion Northrop 5-3 in a drama-filled night of 4A sectional semifinal baseball Friday night in Waterloo.

The Barons and Chargers will now meet for the sectional title at 11 a.m. on Monday.