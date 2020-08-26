DeKalb, Angola cancel high school football games after player tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of upcoming local high school football games.

DeKalb High School has canceled Friday night’s varsity football game against Garrett and its Week 3 match-up with New Haven after one of the team’s players tested positive for COVID-19. As a result Angola High School, which played DeKalb last Friday, has quarantined 47 players at home for 14 days, according to a letter sent by MSD of Steuben County to district families.

Baron Athletics:

Varsity Football update:

Because of unfortunate circumstances and with the following of guidelines set by the DeKalb County Health Department, Friday nights home Varsity Football game vs Garrett has been cancelled.#WeAreDeKalb

Angola had been scheduled to play Leo on Friday. In the letter to families, MSD of Steuben County Superintendent Brent A. Wilson noted that through contact tracing it was determined most of the team’s players were in direct contact with the DeKalb player who tested positive.

