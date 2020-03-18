DeKalb alum Seth Wilcox takes over Baron football program

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – He graduated from DeKalb in 2007 and now his football family has come full circle as Seth Wilcox was officially tabbed as the Barons new head coach on Tuesday night by the school board.

Wilcox is familiar with the Barons and their recent success – he’s served as Pete Kempf’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons. Before that he worked as an assistant under Mike Eshbach and Eastside.

As a player, he began his college career at Kentucky Christian, then transferred to Trine where he suited up under Matt Land and Troy Abbs. Wilcox went on to graduate from IPFW.

DeKalb is coming off an 8-3 season, their most successful campaign since 2002.