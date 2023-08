FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Olivia Davis netted a hat trick at Shields Field on Wednesday night to lead Bishop Dwenger over Bishop Luers in SAC girls soccer action by a final of 7-0.

Maya Atkinson, Christina Stureman, Alima Stroud, and Amy Hernandez each scored one goal apiece for the Saints.

Dwenger improves to 1-0-1 with their next match set for Monday at home against 3A no. 11 Carroll.

Luers falls to 1-3 with their next match scheduled for Saturday against 1A no. 4 Canterbury.