FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of football players went back to their roots on Friday night, as former middle school classmates C.J. Davis, Jayden Hill, and Nick Thompson all signed college scholarships at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

Davis, a cornerback who played his senior season at Bishop Dwenger High School, signed to play at Marshall University. Hill, a Carroll High School senior, will play college football as a tight end for the University of Saint Francis. Nick Thompson, a standout defensive back for Bishop Luers High School, is heading to the University of Toledo.