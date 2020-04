FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian head coach Marc Davidson will lead the Indiana Junior Boys All-Stars team this summer while Angola girls coach Brandon Appleton will be an assistant for the Indiana Junior Girls All-Stars it was announced on Wednesday.

Junior coaches for Indiana All-Stars: Marc Davidson of Fort Wayne Blackhawk for boys and Jerry Hickey of Salem for girls. Boys assistants are Marc Urban of Chesterton and Kendall Wildey of South Decatur. Girls assistants are Lauren Votaw of Fishers and Brandon Appleton of Angola. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) April 8, 2020

Davidson will be the head coach a squad that will feature Blackhawk Christian junior and Purdue recruit Caleb Furst.

Appleton will be an assistant for the girls team that includes Angola junior and Central Michigan recruit Hanna Knoll.