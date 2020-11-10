Davidson returns as Blackhawk Christian hits floor for first day of practice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian hit the basketball court with high expectations on Monday – the first day that the IHSAA allowed boys basketball squads to practice for the 2020-21 season.

The Braves were also happy to see coach Marc Davidson back on the court. Davidson had surgery two weeks ago to remove a cancerous tumor that also required the removal of his kidney.

Last week, Coach Davidson had a large, cancerous tumor removed from his kidney. The tumor was large enough that the kidney was removed as well. The surgery was a success, he is recovering, and planning to be at practice on Monday! Please join us in praying for Coach! GO BRAVES — Blackhawk Christian Braves BASKETBALL (@BCBRAVESHOOPS) November 6, 2020

Blackhawk was 23-3 last season and getting ready to compete at regionals last spring before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Braves had won the state title the season before.

Blackhawk is scheduled to open the season December 1 against North Side.