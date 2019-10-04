Dabagia, Homestead girls lead at state meet

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – After the first round the Homestead girls golf team leads the field at the state finals in Carmel with Spartans senior Morgan Dabagia the individual leader heading into the second and final round on Sunday.

Dabagia shot a 2-under 70 in round one on Friday to hold a one stroke lead over Katie Kuc of Carmel. Homestead’s Madison Dabagia (tied for 3rd at +1) and Simone Senk (tied for ninth at +5) give the Spartans three golfers in the top 10.

Bishop Luers senior Madeleine Pape is tied for sixth at +3.

Homestead as a team is atop the leaderboard at +14 with a 302. The Spartans have a nine stroke lead on Evansville North, who is +23 and in second place.

