Crestview’s Etzler bound to be a Buckeye

CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – Crestview High School’s Kalen Etzler verbally committed to play basketball at Ohio State in May and on Wednesday he made good on that promise, signing a scholarship to suit up for the Buckeyes.

A six-foot-eight wing, Etzler is ranked as the 98th-best player in the country and a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, and the 130th-best player and a 3-star recruit by Rivals.com.

As a sophomore, Kalen teamed with his older brother Javin (who now plays for Miami University) to help Crestview win the Division IV state championship.

Kalen’s uncle, Doug Etzler, is not only Crestview’s coach but also played point guard at Ohio State in the nineties.

Last season Etzler averaged 17.9 points and 10 rebounds a game as the Knights went 12-12 overall.