DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – The Crestview boys basketball team used a 13-0 run in the third quarter to turn the tide on the way to a 69-63 victory over Berlin Hiland in the Division IV state semifinals on Friday night, as the Knights will now play for the state title at 2 p.m. Sunday in Dayton.

The Hiland Hawks led 28-27 at half, but Crestview took control after that, leading by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Mitch Temple led the Knights with 25 points, including going 15-of-17 from the free throw line. Wren Sheets added 17 points for Crestview while Carson Hunter chipped in with 11.

Crestview improves to 25-3 overall on the season.

Crestview advances to the Division IV state title game against Russia/Richmond Heights, as those two play in the other Division IV state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday.