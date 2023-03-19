DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Crestview’s sensational season fell one win shy of a state title in a 70-26 loss to Richmond Heights in the OHSAA Division IV State Championship.

Gavin Etzler led the Knights with seven points on Sunday, while Carson Hunter scored five. No other play scored more than a field goal in Sunday’s loss.

After trailing 31-22 at halftime, Richmond blanked Crestview in the third quarter to take command of the game. Crestview also surrendered 29 points in that frame.

Crestview finishes the regular season with a 25-4 record and a Division IV state runner-up.