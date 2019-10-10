Crandal’s hat trick leads Spartans over Bulldogs

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Collin Crandal tallied three goals as Homestead beat host New Haven 7-2 on Wednesday night in boys sectional semifinal soccer action.
3A at DeKalb HS
Snider 0 Carroll 4
Northrop 4 East Noble 0
Carroll vs. Northrop Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title
3A at New Haven HS
Huntington North 1 South Side 0
Homestead 7 New Haven 2
Huntington North vs. Homestead Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title
2A at Heritage HS
Bishop Luers 1 Leo 2
Heritage 1 Norwell 3
Leo vs. Norwell Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title
2A Culver Academy HS
Concordia 0 Culver Academy 4
Canterbury 0 Manchester 4
Culver vs. Manchester on Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title
2A at NorthWood HS
West Noble 4 Angola 1
Garrett 0 Wawasee 3
West Noble vs. Wawasee on Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title
2A at Yorktown HS
Muncie Burris 0 Yorktown 1
New Castle 1 Jay County 0
Yorktown vs. New Castle Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title
1A at Bethany Christian HS
Elkhart Christian Academy 3 Westview 2
Central Noble 0 Bethany Christian 4
Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Bethany Christian Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title
1A at Blackhawk Christian HS
Wabash 0 Lakewood Park Christian 3
Blackhawk Christian 3 Lakeland Christian 6
Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title