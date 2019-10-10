Crandal’s hat trick leads Spartans over Bulldogs

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Collin Crandal tallied three goals as Homestead beat host New Haven 7-2 on Wednesday night in boys sectional semifinal soccer action.

3A at DeKalb HS

Snider 0 Carroll 4

Northrop 4 East Noble 0

Carroll vs. Northrop Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title

3A at New Haven HS

Huntington North 1 South Side 0

Homestead 7 New Haven 2

Huntington North vs. Homestead Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title

2A at Heritage HS

Bishop Luers 1 Leo 2

Heritage 1 Norwell 3

Leo vs. Norwell Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title

2A Culver Academy HS

Concordia 0 Culver Academy 4

Canterbury 0 Manchester 4

Culver vs. Manchester on Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title

2A at NorthWood HS

West Noble 4 Angola 1

Garrett 0 Wawasee 3

West Noble vs. Wawasee on Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title

2A at Yorktown HS

Muncie Burris 0 Yorktown 1

New Castle 1 Jay County 0

Yorktown vs. New Castle Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title

1A at Bethany Christian HS

Elkhart Christian Academy 3 Westview 2

Central Noble 0 Bethany Christian 4

Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Bethany Christian Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title

1A at Blackhawk Christian HS

Wabash 0 Lakewood Park Christian 3

Blackhawk Christian 3 Lakeland Christian 6

Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian Saturday at 2 p.m. for sectional title