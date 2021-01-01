Craig siblings find strength through the love and memories their mother left behind

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Most people around the city know the Craig family as athletes from Concordia, but if you dig deeper, the best qualities of these five siblings shine from their personalities. Traits they learned from their mother.

A link to the Craig family GoFundMe can be found here.

“When we were young my mom used to have cards along the mirror in the bathroom, and they were always cards like believe in yourself, or you are great or you are beautiful, just stuff like that, that always went down the mirror and every time she seen us in the bathroom she’d make us say them all outloud.” said her oldest son, Cleevas Craig.

“People are always so surprised by that, they’re like, “Oh your kids are so nice!” but that’s our mom.. She taught us that. No one’s better than anyone. We should all love everyone.” said her oldest daughter, Cleasia Craig.

Love getting them through the last few months. Their mother, Chastity Craig, induced into a diabetic coma in September and things took a turn for the worse from there.

“One morning she had took her breathing treatment, I think she had breakfast and our grandma was cleaning her tube out and we couldn’t get it unclogged so that’s when everything went through a panic, we called 911 and they didn’t get here fast enough. She was without oxygen for probably 10 minutes,” said Cleasia.

Chastity Craig, a single mother that dedicated her life to raising her kids, passed away just two-weeks before Thanksgiving.

It was really tough on me a lot of everything they were saying just went right over my head, I didn’t really think about it too much until I got home and it’s like this is real, this actually happened,” said Cleevas.

Moments like this are never easy, but the Craig’s feeling some comfort in the support from the Concordia Cadets.

“They showed so much love and for Christmas they brought a lot of things, a lot of presents and stuff like that, and it really was a great Christmas even though it’s kind of hard without a main person that you want wasn’t there.” said Cleevas.

The family has started to get back to their joking ways, for them it’s just part of the heeling.

“We see someone having like a hard time we’ll either pick them up or make fun of them. Or just make them laugh or something like that. Like we’re big on that.” said her youngest son Bubba.

And when times get hard, the kids leaning on what they learned in sports to push through.

“In sports they teach you, if you mess up one play you can always get back the second one and I think you should always keep going and that really helps when you think that things are going wrong right now.” said Bubba.