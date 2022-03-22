ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – The entire town of Albion will likely spend Saturday in the Circle City as the Central Noble boys basketball team will be playing in a state title game for the first time in program history this Saturday when the Cougars square off with Providence for the 2A crown.

Tip is set for approximately 12:45 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, following the 1A game at 10:30 a.m.

Central Noble comes in with a 28-2 overall record, as the Cougars were ranked third in the final Associated Press poll of the regular season. Providence sports a record of 20-6 and was unranked.

The Cougars, coached by John Bodey, are coming of a 54-48 win over sixth-ranked Carroll (Flora) in the 2A semi-state showdown at Elkhart’s North Side Gym last weekend. The Pioneers, meanwhile, defeated ninth-ranked Eastern Hancock 41-33 at semi-state.

Central Noble is led by University of Wisconsin recruit and Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate Connor Essegian. Essegian tallied 25 points against Carroll, climbing into the state’s top 10 list of all-time leading scorers with 2,508 career points. Essegian currently sits 10th all-time, behind Park Tudor’s Trevon Blueitt (2,568) at no. 9 & ahead of Cloverdale’s Cooper Neese (2,496) at no. 11.

Essegian is averaging 26.8 points a game this season along with 6.1 rebounds.