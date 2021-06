WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran’s Hunter Valentine has found his home for the next four years as he signed with Grace College’s baseball program.

I am glad to announce that I am going to play baseball at Grace College for the next four years. Feels great to call Winona lake home for the next four years @GraceCollegeBSB @260sports @timatkinson22 @GlennMariniWANE @BarstoolCadet @CLHSCadets pic.twitter.com/glHtLrvHZ4 — Hunter_Valentine1 (@HunterV113) June 29, 2021

Valentine went 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA for the Cadets this past season. He struck out 32 batters in 29.1 innings.

Concordia went 12-11 this past spring.