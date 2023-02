FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia football standout James Rusher is staying in the Hoosier state to continue his football career.

On Thursday, Rushers signed his letter of intent to play football at Wabash University.

Rusher piled up a team-high 83 tackles on defense last fall with the Cadets, including 14.5 tackles for loss. The senior also tallied 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.