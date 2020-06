FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia senior Brayden Pearson is staying in Fort Wayne to continue his basketball career as the 6-foot-3 wing will enroll for a post-grad season at newly formed The Elevation Prep in the Summit City.

Welcome Brayden Pearson from Fort Wayne, Indiana to our Postgrad Academy. Pearson was 1st Team All-SAC while averaging 15 PPG, 5 REB, 2 AST, and 2 STL. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/GfbvQsJO7g — TheElevationPrep (@elevation_prep) June 3, 2020

Pearson averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals a game last season for a Concordia team that went 12-12 overall.