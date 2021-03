FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia’s Brayden Payne will be keeping his talents right here in the heart of the Summit City after the Senior chose to sign and play football for the University of Saint Francis.

The Senior Cornerback plans on studying business at USF.

In 21 years of USF football, the Cougars have won the MSFA Mideast conference championship 13 times and won the NAIA National Championship twice.