FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a top-ten individual finish at state and a runner-up team finish, Concordia Lutheran High School senior Lexi Panning was recently named Indiana’s Miss Cross Country for the 2023 season.
Panning, who will run collegiately at Bowling Green, finished seventh individually at state in Terre Haute. She came in third at the New Haven regional while leading Cadets to the regional team title. Panning came in second individually at the Woodlan sectional.
In addition, Panning is a three-time First Team All-State selection.
Bloomington’s South’s Ryan Rheam was tabbed the state’s Mister Cross Country.