FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a top-ten individual finish at state and a runner-up team finish, Concordia Lutheran High School senior Lexi Panning was recently named Indiana’s Miss Cross Country for the 2023 season.

Panning, who will run collegiately at Bowling Green, finished seventh individually at state in Terre Haute. She came in third at the New Haven regional while leading Cadets to the regional team title. Panning came in second individually at the Woodlan sectional.

In addition, Panning is a three-time First Team All-State selection.

Congratulations to Miss and Mr Cross Country – They were recognized at the Mideast Cross Country Meet in November. Miss Cross Country – Lexi Panning… — IATCCC (@INTrackCCAssoc) November 27, 2023

Bloomington’s South’s Ryan Rheam was tabbed the state’s Mister Cross Country.