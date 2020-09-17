Concordia’s Paige Rogers switches from the fairway to the fast-lane with ease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From the links to the late models, Concordia’s Paige Rogers is a golfer by day and race car driver by night.

A pioneer for racing in Northeast Indiana, Rogers is one the few if not the only female in the field of drivers on Saturday nights.

“I don’t just want to be known as the girl that was okay just because she was a girl, I want to be known as the driver that was good because she could wheel a car,” Rogers said.

Rogers enters a very challenging weekend ahead. On Saturday, she competes in the girls golf sectional tournament then within an hour she’ll trade a club for a clutch and go racing in one of the biggest races of her season.

Golf sectionals begin at nine in the morning on Saturday from Trine University and Rogers begins racing at six in the evening from Angola Motor Speedway.