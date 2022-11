FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School senior Annaka Nelson is heading to Huntington University, as the senior signed to play basketball for the Foresters on Tuesday.

As a junior last season, Nelson averaged 10.2 points and 7.5 rebounds a game for the Cadets.

A six-foot center/forward, Nelson and the Cadets are off to a 1-2 start this season.