FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar face is returning to the Concordia sideline when the high school season returns.

Concordia has announced Athletic Director Tim Mannigel is reclaiming his spot as the head football coach after a one year absence. Mannigel coached the Cadets from 2010-2020, and led the team to a state title in 2016.

After Mannigel stepped down, Mike Esbach led the team during the 2021 season.

Mannigel is excited to get back to the gridiron when the team comes together this summer.

“I’m really excited to do it. It wasn’t something I necessarily envisioned at the beginning of this school year, but circumstances being what they are, it’s an exciting time,” Mannigel said. “We’re going to bring back a lot of the old coaching staffs, and they’re excellent coaches. That’s exciting too, I think we can give the kids a good experience.”

Watch the full conversation below with Mannigel as he reflects on leading the football program once again.



