Concordia’s Kindig, Parnin ink with Ivy Tech baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jeren Kindig and Jaden Parnin formed a dynamic duo while teammates at Concordia Lutheran High School, and now the two will be teammates once again as both signed to continue their baseball career at Ivy Tech Community College.

Kindig played three sports at Concordia and was a standout second baseman for the baseball squad. He hit .338 as a junior – with no senior season due to the pandemic – scoring 21 runs with one home run and nine stolen bases.

Parnin played both basketball and baseball at Concordia, where he was a shortstop for the Cadets. He hit .403 as a junior with 31 hits, 1 triple, and 15 RBIs.

Ivy Tech went 6-5 this past spring in an abbreviated season after going 33-14 the year before. The Titans are coached by Lance Hershberger.