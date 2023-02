FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School standout Ruth Kaiser is heading to Franklin College to continuer her softball career as the senior signed with the Grizzlies program on Friday afternoon.

Last season as a junior for the Cadets Kaiser hit .588 with 5 home runs, 28 RBI, and 23 stolen bases.

Franklin College’s head softball coach Angie Bain (Doerffler) is a Concordia grad.