FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School’s Kam Johnson is staying in the Summit City to continue his football career as the senior signed with Saint Francis on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson is a 6-foot-2 receiver/defensive back who racked up 11 total touchdowns to go with 21 catches for 469 yards as a senior.

Defensively, he amassed 39 total tackles last fall and finished with seven interceptions for his high school career.