FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School’s Mataya James will play for another ‘Concordia’ on the next level as the senior signed to play soccer at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Friday afternoon.

James scored seven goals and had three assists in 18 games as a senior for the Cadets. Concordia finished 10-8-1 overall.

James tallied 22 goals and 7 assists for her high school career.