FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School track standout Sam Hudson is taking his talents to St. Francis, as the senior signed to compete in the decathlon for the Cougars on Monday afternoon.

In addition to track, Hudson was a standout football player and wrestler for the Cadets. A defensive back, Hudson had 68 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 1 interception as a senior for the Cadets this past fall.