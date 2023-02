FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defensive lineman Grant Hayworth will play football on the next level at Wheaton College as the senior signed on Monday afternoon.

Hayworth tallied 61 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks as a senior for the Concordia Cadets. The six-foot-five, 220-pounder was selected second team All-SAC at defensive end this past fall.