FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of his senior season, Concordia High School’s Cole Hayworth is choosing Grace College to continue his basketball career.

Hayworth inked with the Lancers on Monday afternoon during a signing day ceremony.

In each of his three seasons with the Cadets, Hayworth has averaged double figures in scoring. Last year, Hayworth averaged 10 points per game along with 3.8 rebounds while helping the Cadets post an 18-7 record.