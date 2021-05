FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Fort Wayne should expect to see an invasion of the Brood X cicadas sometime within the next week or two, according to a local expert.

"There'll be so many of them it's overwhelming," said Bill Horan, a Purdue Extension Educator of Agriculture & Natural Resources in Wells County. "You'll see hundreds of them on the side of a tree or on the ground as they come out."