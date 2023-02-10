FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Standout offensive lineman Bubba Craig is heading to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas at the Concordia Lutheran High School senior signed with the Blue Dragons on Friday.
NBA Stats
March 16 2023 12:00 pm
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Standout offensive lineman Bubba Craig is heading to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas at the Concordia Lutheran High School senior signed with the Blue Dragons on Friday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>