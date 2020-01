FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran volleyball standout Cleasia Craig is staying close to home to continue her athletic career as the senior signed with St. Francis on Wednesday afternoon.

Craig helped Concordia go 23-8 overall last season. She tallied 230 kills as a senior and 651 kills for her career. Craig also posted 46 blocks this past fall with 184 kills in four years with the Cadets.