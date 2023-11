FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia High School senior Jersey Loyer will suit up for the Bulldogs next season as the volleyball standout signed with Butler University on Wednesday afternoon.

Loyer is a two-time winner of the Glass Spike Award, which goes to the best volleyball player in the Summit Athletic Conference.

Loyer led the Cadets with 337 kills and 53 aces this past season. Concordia finished with an overall record of 20-11.