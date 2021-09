FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -After dropping the first set Concordia rallied to defeat visiting Angola 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15) Wednesday night in a battle of talented volleyball teams.

Concordia was led by Jersey Loyer with 10 kills. The Cadets had 12 aces as a team,.

Star sophomore Morgan Gaerte of Angola led everyone with 20 kills.

Concordia improves to 7-5 on the season while Angola falls to 6-2.