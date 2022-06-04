BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia finished in eighth place on Saturday’s IHSAA boys track and field state finals meet with 21 team points, good for the top spot among northeast Indiana squads.

Lance Pratt finished second in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes, while the Cadets’ 4 x 800 team took fifth place.

Other notable results include Angola’s Alex Meyer, who took fifth place in the long jump. Churubusco’s Riley Buroff finished in fifth place in the 400 meter run with a time of 48.62 seconds.

Click here to view the complete results from Saturday’s meet.