FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Concordia Cadets couldn’t be caught in Saturday’s SAC Cross Country Championships at Northrop High School.

In the boys race, six of Concordia’s race finished within the top 10. Vaughn Hendrickson won the boys race with a time of 15:49.7, more than 30 seconds faster than teammate Nick Spielman. Northrop’s Conyer Wilson finished third with a time of 16:34.8.

Concordia’s top five finishes earned a team-best 19 points, blazing past second place Northrop and third place Snider.

The Cadets continued to dominate in the girls race. Sophomore Mallory Weller won with a time of 18:06.9, with three other Concordia runners in second through fourth place. Northrop’s Maren Wilson finished fifth with a time of 19:21.1.

In the team standings, Concordia cruised to first place with a team-best score of 16 points. Northrop and Bishop Dwenger finished second and third, respectively.

Cross country runners have two weeks to prepare for the IHSAA sectional meets, which are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.