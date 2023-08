FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Reigning SAC champion Concordia looked every bit the part on Monday night, as the Cadets took down Homestead 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-17) on the volleyball court.

Concordia, ranked 12th in the state in 3A, moves to 2-0 on the season, coupling Monday’s victory with a win over Indianapolis Lutheran this past Saturday.

Homestead, ranked 16th in the 4A state poll, falls to 0-1 on the season.