Concordia's Codling inks with Indiana Tech

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:27 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 11:43 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Concordia Lutheran High School senior Kasey Codling inked with Indiana Tech on Wednesday as he will play lacrosse for the Warriors.

 

